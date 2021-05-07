Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BE stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 61,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

