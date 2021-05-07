bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,301. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.