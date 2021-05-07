bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th.
In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,301. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
