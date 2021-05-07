bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 1,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,994. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $103,715. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

