BMO Capital Markets Boosts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.