BMO Capital Markets Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $95.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.71.

PCAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. 19,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

