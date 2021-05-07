BMO Capital Markets Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$35.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NFI. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NFI traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 564,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.34. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.28.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

