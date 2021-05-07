BMO Capital Markets Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $256.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $252.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.