BMO Capital Markets Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on REI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.75.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.75. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.99.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

