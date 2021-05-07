BMO Capital Markets Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Market Perform

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. 4,331,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

