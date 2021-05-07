BMO Capital Markets Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Market Perform

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.
Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. 4,331,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
