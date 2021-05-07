BMO Capital Markets Raises Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.00. 67,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.47. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.09 and a twelve month high of C$7.20. The firm has a market cap of C$91.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

