BMO Capital Markets Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Shares of TSE TOY traded down C$0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 80.65. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$16.87 and a twelve month high of C$47.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.90.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

