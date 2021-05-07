BMO Capital Markets Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. Twitter has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,423 shares of company stock worth $3,317,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.