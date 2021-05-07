Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.