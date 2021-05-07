Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $0.80

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.64.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

