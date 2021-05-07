Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.13. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

