Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.40. 63,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.71.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

