Bondly (BONDLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.62 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $46.38 million and $3.62 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00084323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00785565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.82 or 0.08930310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

