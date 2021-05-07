Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given “NA” Rating at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)‘s stock had its “na” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.71.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNE opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. The firm has a market cap of C$145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.