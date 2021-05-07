boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

boohoo group stock traded down GBX 2.21 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 321.10 ($4.20). 14,461,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 326.15. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64). Also, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

