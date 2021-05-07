Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $58.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,279.35. The company had a trading volume of 432,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,771. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,388.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,164.35.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,295.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

