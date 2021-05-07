Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

