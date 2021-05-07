Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48, Yahoo Finance reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,194. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

BHR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

