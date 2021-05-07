Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report sales of $5.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway posted sales of $4.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year sales of $26.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.33 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

BWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainsway by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway in the first quarter worth $1,621,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,203. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainsway (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.