Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Trevor Brown Sells 475,000 Shares

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £242,250 ($316,501.18).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Trevor Brown purchased 1,500,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,175,855.76).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Trevor Brown sold 1,419,189 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £687,487 ($898,206.17), for a total value of £975,673,988,043 ($1,274,724,311,527.31).

On Thursday, March 4th, Trevor Brown sold 360,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £223,200 ($291,612.23).

BRH stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.59) on Friday. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of £17.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.00.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.