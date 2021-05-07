Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Busard Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBI. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

