Bridge Oracle (BRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $65.57 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $65.57 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00073026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00268817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.09 or 0.01153476 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.27 or 0.00797969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,809.03 or 0.99791784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

