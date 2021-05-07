Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Brinker International stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 111.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,637. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

