Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

PNC traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.30. 18,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,570. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

