Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.78 and a 200 day moving average of $438.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

