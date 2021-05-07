Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

