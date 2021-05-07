Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 158,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

