Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 140,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 270,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

