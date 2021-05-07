Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 140,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

