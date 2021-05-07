BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.65. 374,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $302.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.