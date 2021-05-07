BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 350,517 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,517 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Sun Life Financial worth $103,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 364,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.