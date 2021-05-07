BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 517,326 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,326 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $40,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

WPM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 138,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

