Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $448.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

