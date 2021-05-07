Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $164.90 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

