Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 422.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,653. The company has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.