Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.11. BRP posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

BRP stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 3.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

