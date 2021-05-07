Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report $45.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the highest is $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $182.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $188.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $195.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,061. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

