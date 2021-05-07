Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $617.44. 1,186,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $615.01 and a 200 day moving average of $520.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $240.34 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

