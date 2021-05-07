Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report $130.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. Landec reported sales of $156.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $534.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $541.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Landec news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 114,560 shares of company stock worth $1,179,830. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

