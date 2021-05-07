Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 92,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,073. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 27.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 720,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 156,719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 149.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,767 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17,054.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

