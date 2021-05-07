Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.19. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23.

Several research firms have commented on GFL. Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.