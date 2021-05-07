Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.19. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23.

Several research firms have commented on GFL. Scotiabank increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.