Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NAT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,205. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $519.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

