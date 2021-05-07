Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target at $108.25

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,625 shares of company stock worth $25,312,983. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.