Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Target Price at $74.50

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

