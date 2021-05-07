Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $318.29

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANET opened at $327.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.44 and a 200 day moving average of $288.65. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $327.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $24,895,869. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

