Brokerages Set Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Target Price at $16.25

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.71. 585,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,933. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

